Tinna Trade Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore, down 65.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore in March 2023 down 65.33% from Rs. 151.31 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 146.97% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.
Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 26.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.49% over the last 12 months.
|Tinna Trade Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|52.46
|76.52
|151.31
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|52.46
|76.52
|151.31
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46.64
|53.97
|147.27
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.56
|19.20
|-1.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.80
|0.94
|0.90
|Depreciation
|0.04
|0.04
|0.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.24
|1.77
|1.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.18
|0.60
|2.39
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.41
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.25
|1.01
|2.40
|Interest
|1.17
|1.22
|1.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.07
|-0.21
|1.35
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.07
|-0.21
|1.35
|Tax
|0.55
|-0.07
|0.34
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.47
|-0.15
|1.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.47
|-0.15
|1.01
|Equity Share Capital
|8.56
|8.56
|8.56
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.17
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.17
|1.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.55
|-0.17
|1.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.55
|-0.17
|1.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited