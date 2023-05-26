Tinna Trade Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore, down 65.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore in March 2023 down 65.33% from Rs. 151.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 146.97% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 26.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.49% over the last 12 months.