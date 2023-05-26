English
    Tinna Trade Lim Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore, down 65.33% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tinna Trade Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 52.46 crore in March 2023 down 65.33% from Rs. 151.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2023 down 146.97% from Rs. 1.01 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2023 down 47.98% from Rs. 2.48 crore in March 2022.

    Tinna Trade Lim shares closed at 26.00 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -28.47% returns over the last 6 months and -20.49% over the last 12 months.

    Tinna Trade Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations52.4676.52151.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations52.4676.52151.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods46.6453.97147.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.5619.20-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.800.940.90
    Depreciation0.040.040.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.241.771.71
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.180.602.39
    Other Income0.070.410.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.251.012.40
    Interest1.171.221.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.07-0.211.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.07-0.211.35
    Tax0.55-0.070.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.47-0.151.01
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.47-0.151.01
    Equity Share Capital8.568.568.56
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.171.17
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.171.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.55-0.171.17
    Diluted EPS-0.55-0.171.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tinna Trade Lim #Tinna Trade Limited #trading
    first published: May 26, 2023 09:20 am