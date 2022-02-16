Times Guaranty Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore, down 13.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 13.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2021 down 20.04% from Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021 down 20% from Rs. 0.75 crore in December 2020.

Times Guaranty EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.58 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.72 in December 2020.

Times Guaranty shares closed at 56.30 on February 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 19.53% returns over the last 6 months and 120.78% over the last 12 months.