Tilaknagar Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 304.10 crore, up 32.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 304.10 crore in June 2023 up 32.48% from Rs. 229.55 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.75 crore in June 2023 up 2385.5% from Rs. 1.04 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.58 crore in June 2023 up 76.78% from Rs. 22.39 crore in June 2022.

Tilaknagar Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.37 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Tilaknagar Ind shares closed at 179.05 on August 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given 59.44% returns over the last 6 months and 122.28% over the last 12 months.