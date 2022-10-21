Tijaria Polypip Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore, down 99.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.09 crore in September 2022 down 99.1% from Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in September 2022 up 74.37% from Rs. 4.58 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.31 crore in September 2022 up 81.33% from Rs. 1.66 crore in September 2021.

Tijaria Polypip shares closed at 4.58 on October 20, 2022 (BSE) and has given -34.57% returns over the last 6 months and -27.53% over the last 12 months.