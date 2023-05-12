English
    Tiger Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.04 crore, down 64.23% Y-o-Y

    May 12, 2023
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tiger Logistics India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.04 crore in March 2023 down 64.23% from Rs. 170.65 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2023 down 79.01% from Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 down 67.77% from Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022.

    Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.03 in March 2022.

    Tiger Logistics shares closed at 374.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 79.32% over the last 12 months.

    Tiger Logistics India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.0482.83170.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.0482.83170.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods51.8269.51154.29
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.373.292.87
    Depreciation0.200.190.20
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.261.191.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.388.6511.43
    Other Income1.402.400.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.7811.0412.15
    Interest0.040.010.03
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.7411.0312.12
    Exceptional Items-----0.11
    P/L Before Tax3.7411.0312.01
    Tax1.532.761.48
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.218.2710.52
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.218.2710.52
    Equity Share Capital10.5710.5710.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.917.9010.03
    Diluted EPS2.917.9010.03
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.917.9010.03
    Diluted EPS2.917.9010.03
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
