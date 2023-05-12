Tiger Logistics Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 61.04 crore, down 64.23% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.04 crore in March 2023 down 64.23% from Rs. 170.65 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.21 crore in March 2023 down 79.01% from Rs. 10.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2023 down 67.77% from Rs. 12.35 crore in March 2022.

Tiger Logistics EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 10.03 in March 2022.

Tiger Logistics shares closed at 374.95 on May 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.12% returns over the last 6 months and 79.32% over the last 12 months.