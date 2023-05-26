English
    Tide Water Oil Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 388.68 crore, up 7.71% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:45 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tide Water Oil are:

    Net Sales at Rs 388.68 crore in March 2023 up 7.71% from Rs. 360.87 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.73 crore in March 2023 down 35.15% from Rs. 35.05 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.72 crore in March 2023 down 36.14% from Rs. 46.54 crore in March 2022.

    Tide Water Oil EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.37 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.62 in March 2022.

    Tide Water Oil shares closed at 900.70 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given -9.66% returns over the last 6 months and -13.17% over the last 12 months.

    Tide Water Oil
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations388.68391.48360.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations388.68391.48360.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials228.60251.00199.00
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.7117.1527.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks11.191.584.65
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost25.1422.5121.46
    Depreciation2.352.632.69
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses86.8284.8475.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax17.8711.7729.94
    Other Income9.5016.3613.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.3728.1343.85
    Interest0.290.300.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.0827.8343.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.0827.8343.56
    Tax4.355.888.51
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities22.7321.9535.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period22.7321.9535.05
    Equity Share Capital3.403.403.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3712.9220.62
    Diluted EPS13.3712.9220.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS13.3712.9220.62
    Diluted EPS13.3712.9220.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 26, 2023 10:35 pm