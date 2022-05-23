Texmaco Infra Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore, up 175.41% Y-o-Y
May 23, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings are:
Net Sales at Rs 8.29 crore in March 2022 up 175.41% from Rs. 3.01 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2022 down 101.76% from Rs. 8.53 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.00 crore in March 2022 down 82.61% from Rs. 5.75 crore in March 2021.
Texmaco Infra shares closed at 69.75 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and -2.17% over the last 12 months.
|Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|8.29
|3.33
|3.01
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|8.29
|3.33
|3.01
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.06
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.73
|2.42
|2.88
|Depreciation
|0.74
|0.75
|0.73
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|5.06
|2.82
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.67
|-4.90
|-3.42
|Other Income
|1.94
|4.76
|8.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.26
|-0.14
|5.02
|Interest
|0.56
|0.58
|0.65
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.30
|-0.72
|4.38
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.30
|-0.72
|4.38
|Tax
|-0.15
|0.50
|0.59
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.15
|-1.22
|3.79
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.15
|-1.22
|3.79
|Minority Interest
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|-89.51
|4.73
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|-90.74
|8.53
|Equity Share Capital
|12.74
|12.74
|12.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-7.12
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-7.12
|0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-7.12
|0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-7.12
|0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
