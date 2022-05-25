English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Experts and leaders discuss how modern digital tools are transforming the media industry. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tega Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.05 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2022 / 01:24 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Tega Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 290.05 crore in March 2022 up 16.57% from Rs. 248.83 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.88 crore in March 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 41.18 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2021.

    Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2021.

    Close

    Tega Industries shares closed at 438.10 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)

    Tega Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations290.05257.79
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations290.05257.79
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials110.99114.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks14.95-3.90
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost36.3935.03
    Depreciation9.118.88
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses58.7861.16
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax59.8442.12
    Other Income12.423.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax72.2645.74
    Interest7.592.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax64.6743.31
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax64.6743.31
    Tax16.5410.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities48.1332.79
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period48.1332.79
    Minority Interest----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.760.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates48.8833.59
    Equity Share Capital66.2966.29
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.375.73
    Diluted EPS7.345.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.375.73
    Diluted EPS7.345.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering - Industrial Equipments #Results #TEGA industries
    first published: May 25, 2022 01:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.