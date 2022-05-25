Tega Industries Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 290.05 crore, up 16.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 290.05 crore in March 2022 up 16.57% from Rs. 248.83 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 48.88 crore in March 2022 up 18.71% from Rs. 41.18 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 81.37 crore in March 2022 up 27.86% from Rs. 63.64 crore in March 2021.

Tega Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 7.37 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.27 in March 2021.

Tega Industries shares closed at 438.10 on May 24, 2022 (NSE)