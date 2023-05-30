English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Technocraft Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 480.49 crore, down 13.25% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 11:55 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Technocraft Industries (India) are:

    Net Sales at Rs 480.49 crore in March 2023 down 13.25% from Rs. 553.88 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.21 crore in March 2023 down 30.05% from Rs. 70.36 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 93.30 crore in March 2023 down 21.89% from Rs. 119.45 crore in March 2022.

    Technocraft Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 20.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 28.76 in March 2022.

    Technocraft Ind shares closed at 1,801.60 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 108.62% returns over the last 6 months and 74.62% over the last 12 months.

    Technocraft Industries (India)
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations480.49489.01553.88
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations480.49489.01553.88
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials225.87224.60238.84
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.5916.1913.11
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-37.25-46.193.48
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost54.1154.5745.89
    Depreciation18.0415.4516.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses146.62129.17147.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax69.5195.2288.46
    Other Income5.7528.3814.43
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax75.26123.60102.89
    Interest7.458.294.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax67.81115.3198.62
    Exceptional Items----0.14
    P/L Before Tax67.81115.3198.77
    Tax17.7928.0226.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.0287.2871.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items----0.15
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.0287.2872.09
    Minority Interest-0.81-3.60-1.74
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.2183.6870.36
    Equity Share Capital22.9624.4624.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4534.2128.76
    Diluted EPS20.4534.2128.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS20.4534.2128.76
    Diluted EPS20.4534.2128.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Technocraft Ind #Technocraft Industries (India)
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:52 am