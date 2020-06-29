TCI Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore, down 6.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.63 crore in March 2020 down 6.91% from Rs. 0.68 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.05 crore in March 2020 down 65.83% from Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in March 2020 down 38.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2019.

TCI Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.53 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.56 in March 2019.

TCI Industries shares closed at 555.00 on June 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given -15.27% returns over the last 6 months