Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 01:57 PM IST

Tata Steel BSL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,519.40 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Steel BSL Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 5,519.40 crore in September 2020 up 21.18% from Rs. 4,554.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.08 crore in September 2020 up 228.21% from Rs. 255.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,139.65 crore in September 2020 up 125.69% from Rs. 504.96 crore in September 2019.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2019.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 22.85 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 6.03% over the last 12 months.

Tata Steel BSL Limited
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations5,187.302,514.594,311.67
Other Operating Income332.10182.41242.96
Total Income From Operations5,519.402,697.004,554.63
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials2,557.851,335.962,590.94
Purchase of Traded Goods----2.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks488.16260.7952.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost102.94128.4799.94
Depreciation372.17367.66351.98
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,264.19819.821,329.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax734.09-215.70127.14
Other Income33.3920.8725.84
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax767.48-194.83152.98
Interest439.40463.40408.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax328.08-658.23-255.89
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax328.08-658.23-255.89
Tax------
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities328.08-658.23-255.89
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period328.08-658.23-255.89
Equity Share Capital218.69218.69218.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.00-6.02-2.34
Diluted EPS0.90-6.02-2.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS15.00-6.02-2.34
Diluted EPS0.90-6.02-2.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 15, 2020 01:00 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - CR & HR Strips #Tata Steel BSL #Tata Steel BSL Limited

