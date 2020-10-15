Tata Steel BSL Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5,519.40 crore, up 21.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5,519.40 crore in September 2020 up 21.18% from Rs. 4,554.63 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 328.08 crore in September 2020 up 228.21% from Rs. 255.89 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,139.65 crore in September 2020 up 125.69% from Rs. 504.96 crore in September 2019.

Tata Steel BSL EPS has increased to Rs. 3.00 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.34 in September 2019.

Tata Steel BSL shares closed at 22.85 on October 14, 2020 (NSE) and has given 29.10% returns over the last 6 months and 6.03% over the last 12 months.