English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Motors Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15,832.57 crore, up 6.44% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Motors are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15,832.57 crore in June 2023 up 6.44% from Rs. 14,874.44 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.04 crore in June 2023 up 64.62% from Rs. 181.03 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,577.41 crore in June 2023 up 93.9% from Rs. 813.53 crore in June 2022.

    Tata Motors shares closed at 639.45 on July 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 58.61% returns over the last 6 months and 41.02% over the last 12 months.

    Tata Motors
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15,733.0519,961.6114,793.12
    Other Operating Income99.52180.5281.32
    Total Income From Operations15,832.5720,142.1314,874.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,943.3911,910.5810,525.85
    Purchase of Traded Goods1,889.391,809.361,655.95
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1,395.711,119.34-919.23
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,064.471,022.071,062.85
    Depreciation495.91467.57422.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised-----243.87
    Other Expenses2,052.702,226.122,190.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax782.421,587.09179.78
    Other Income299.08241.93210.77
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,081.501,829.02390.55
    Interest411.74465.93528.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax669.761,363.09-138.25
    Exceptional Items-647.95-277.24-1.43
    P/L Before Tax21.811,085.85-139.68
    Tax85.85-1,609.7141.35
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.042,695.56-181.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.042,695.56-181.03
    Equity Share Capital766.05766.02765.93
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.177.03-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.177.02-0.47
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.177.03-0.47
    Diluted EPS-0.177.02-0.47
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Auto - LCVs & HCVs #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Tata Motors
    first published: Jul 26, 2023 09:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!