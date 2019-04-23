App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2019 06:54 PM IST | Source: PTI

Tata Global Beverages Q4 profit halves to Rs 36 crore

Total income was up at Rs 1,810.69 crore as against Rs 1,714.12 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) on April 23 reported 49.70 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 35.99 crore for the March quarter of 2018-19 financial year.

It posted a profit of Rs 71.56 crore in January-March 2017-18, TGBL said in a BSE filing.

Total income was up at Rs 1,810.69 crore as against Rs 1,714.12 crore in the March quarter of 2017-18.

TGBL, which reported a profit before exceptional items and tax (PBIT) of Rs 161.04 crore during the quarter, said its tax outgo numbers are not comparable.

related news

"Tax expense for the quarter is not comparable to that of the corresponding quarter of the previous year due to one time tax credits which significantly reduced the tax expense for the prior quarter and due to adjustments to deferred tax assets during the current quarter," said TGBL.

TGBL had a tax expense of Rs 58.83 crore during period under review.

Its total expenses in the reported quarter were at Rs 1,649.65 crore as against Rs 1,548.75 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from the tea segment of the Tata group firm was up at Rs 1,250.95 crore as against Rs 1,177.24 crore in the year-ago period.

However, TGBL's earning from coffee was down to Rs 281.46 crore as against Rs 286.44 crore.

For the entire 2018-19 fiscal, TGBL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 456.98 crore, down 17.88 percent, as against Rs 556.50 crore in the previous financial year.

Total revenue for the fiscal stood at Rs 7,408.63 crore as compared to Rs 6,909.50 crore in the previous year.

TGBL stock on April 23 settled at Rs 209.60 on BSE, down 0.26 percent from the previous close.
First Published on Apr 23, 2019 06:35 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Results #Tata Global Beverages

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Match at Chennai: CSK Opt to Bowl, Har ...

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: PM Narendra Modi meets his mom before castin ...

Disha Patani ditches the bikini for a T-shirt, gets trolled by fans on ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Vijender Singh boxes his way into the Congress

Exclusive: Deepika Padukone to soon start with second schedule of Chha ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Sunny Deol is the newest entrant to the Bharatiya ...

IPL 2019: David Warner’s fans love him, but his daughters love him m ...

Early spoiler free reviews of Avengers: Endgame suggest that the film ...

Lok Sabha Elections: Varun Gandhi appeals to Muslim voters after Manek ...

Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralle ...

IIT-Bombay Draws Criticism for Calling People Who Vote for BJP 'Stupid ...

Sunny Deol Joins BJP, Wants Another Term For PM Modi

'Casting Director' Who Morphed Women Pics with Mobile App Held

Mass Burial Held For Victims Of Sri Lanka Bombings

E-Buzz: Mohit Chauhan Recreates Bulla Ki Jaana

After #BoycottVistara Began Trending, Vistara Sent Officials to Apolog ...

Footage Captured Suspected Bomber Strolling Into Sri Lankan Church Mom ...

PM Modi Opened Bank Accounts, Congress Will Deposit Rs 72,000 in Them: ...

Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Rahul Gandhi for remarks on Ra ...

India’s oil bubble — and what lies ahead

Why India needs to do much more on data privacy

BJP may not win all 26 seats in Gujarat, says Lokniti CSDS

Sri Lanka imposes emergency, says international network involved in at ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends marginally lower, Nifty below 11,600 as bank ...

Bitcoin jumps to a six-month high as 2019 rally grows

Mirae Asset Focused Fund: All you need to know

Broader global trends to determine market direction, says Tata Mutual ...

Sri Lanka bomb blasts: Islamic State fighters carried out explosions t ...

Lack of coherent strategy and celebrity faces joining BJP, Congress li ...

Lack of jobs in Jharkhand's Giridh leads to proliferation of illegal c ...

Shah Rukh Khan claims he's taking a break to introspect before his nex ...

In 7 years, Kisan Credit Card loans more than doubled on the books of ...

Badminton Asia Championships 2019: HS Prannoy, B Sai Praneeth left at ...

#Identitty: In Indu Harikumar’s illustrations, women own their sexua ...

Threading the needle: How a differently abled Dalit man from Belgaum m ...

OnePlus 7 Pro to be an 'ultra-premium smartphone' with a better displa ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.