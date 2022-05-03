English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Tata Consumer Q4 preview | Consolidated PAT likely to double on-year on surge in profitability

    The likely strong bottomline performance will be aided by a 312 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated operating profit

    Moneycontrol News
    Mumbai / May 03, 2022 / 02:03 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Tata Consumer Products is expected to more than double its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March, aided by a surge in profitability, when it reports its quarterly earnings on May 4.

    The fast-moving consumer goods company’s consolidated net profit is expected to be at Rs 243.7 crore for the reporting quarter as against Rs 117.8 crore in the year-ago period, according to an average of estimates from five brokerages polled by Moneycontrol.

    The likely strong bottomline performance will be aided by a 312 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated operating profit to Rs 1,236 crore, driven by lower tea prices in the quarter. North Indian tea procurement prices have nosedived more than 15 percent in 2021-22, however, the company has not reduced prices as inflation remains high in other segments.

    “The company hasn’t taken much price cuts in tea business since there is still inflation in other parts of the portfolio and in transport,” Edelweiss Securities said in a preview note.

    Tata Consumer’s consolidated revenue from operations are expected to rise 4 percent on-year to Rs 3,148 crore in the reporting quarter, aided by strong growth in domestic foods business and steady international operations.

    Close

    Related stories

    Brokerage firm Kotak Equities said that domestic tea business is likely to see a 5 percent decline in revenues despite a 1 percent on-year rise in volumes.

    Edelweiss Securities said the international product portfolio of the company saw flat growth in volumes but around 4 percent rise in revenues due to price hikes during the quarter.

    Overall, the resilient volume growth and calibrated price hikes by the company will result in a sharp expansion in gross margins and operating margins of the company, analysts said.

    Tata Consumer Products is likely to report a 360-458 basis points year-on-year expansion in consolidated operating margin to 13.5-14.5 percent for the March quarter.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Result Poll #Tata Consumer Products Ltd
    first published: May 3, 2022 01:22 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.