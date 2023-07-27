English
    TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,741.21 crore, up 12.46% Y-o-Y

    July 27, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for TATA Consumer Products are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3,741.21 crore in June 2023 up 12.46% from Rs. 3,326.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 316.59 crore in June 2023 up 23.93% from Rs. 255.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 602.78 crore in June 2023 up 22.36% from Rs. 492.64 crore in June 2022.

    TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

    TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 873.90 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.34% returns over the last 6 months and 9.92% over the last 12 months.

    TATA Consumer Products
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations3,741.213,618.733,326.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3,741.213,618.733,326.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,469.921,338.311,360.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods654.68826.57693.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks38.73-59.48-144.87
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost295.75286.07277.44
    Depreciation81.9582.8672.92
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----211.60
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses737.10715.59471.41
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax463.08428.81384.38
    Other Income57.7555.3035.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax520.83484.11419.72
    Interest26.2327.6616.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax494.60456.45403.45
    Exceptional Items-5.16-6.37-23.97
    P/L Before Tax489.44450.08379.48
    Tax130.87104.50102.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities358.57345.58276.51
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period358.57345.58276.51
    Minority Interest-21.12-20.97-21.26
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-20.86-56.020.21
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates316.59268.59255.46
    Equity Share Capital92.9092.9092.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.412.892.77
    Diluted EPS3.412.892.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.412.892.77
    Diluted EPS3.412.892.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    July 27, 2023

