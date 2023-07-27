TATA Cons. Prod Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,741.21 crore, up 12.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,741.21 crore in June 2023 up 12.46% from Rs. 3,326.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 316.59 crore in June 2023 up 23.93% from Rs. 255.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 602.78 crore in June 2023 up 22.36% from Rs. 492.64 crore in June 2022.

TATA Cons. Prod EPS has increased to Rs. 3.41 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.77 in June 2022.

TATA Cons. Prod shares closed at 873.90 on July 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 18.34% returns over the last 6 months and 9.92% over the last 12 months.