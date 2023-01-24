English
    Tata Coffee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.04 crore, up 23.86% Y-o-Y

    January 24, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tata Coffee are:

    Net Sales at Rs 273.04 crore in December 2022 up 23.86% from Rs. 220.45 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

    Tata Coffee
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations273.04261.44220.45
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations273.04261.44220.45
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials101.0086.8875.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods24.0618.2717.39
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.053.292.64
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost60.6954.5355.36
    Depreciation6.545.765.98
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses54.9266.5047.78
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.7826.2115.57
    Other Income22.4212.0218.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.2038.2334.48
    Interest3.861.901.27
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax34.3436.3333.21
    Exceptional Items--147.04--
    P/L Before Tax34.34183.3733.21
    Tax7.7339.824.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.61143.5528.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.61143.5528.56
    Equity Share Capital18.6818.6818.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.427.691.53
    Diluted EPS1.427.691.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.427.681.53
    Diluted EPS1.427.691.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited