Tata Coffee Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 273.04 crore, up 23.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 273.04 crore in December 2022 up 23.86% from Rs. 220.45 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.61 crore in December 2022 down 6.83% from Rs. 28.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.74 crore in December 2022 up 10.58% from Rs. 40.46 crore in December 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.42 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.53 in December 2021.

Read More