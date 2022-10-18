Tata Coffee Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 718.26 crore, up 30.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 718.26 crore in September 2022 up 30.95% from Rs. 548.52 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.40 crore in September 2022 up 318.33% from Rs. 34.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 86.50 crore in September 2022 down 19.95% from Rs. 108.06 crore in September 2021.

Tata Coffee EPS has increased to Rs. 7.62 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.82 in September 2021.

Tata Coffee shares closed at 215.75 on October 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given -2.71% returns over the last 6 months and -7.86% over the last 12 months.