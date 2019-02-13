Tamil JaiBharat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in December 2018 down 17.04% from Rs. 25.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2018 down 375.77% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2018 down 3637.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.

Tamil JaiBharat shares closed at 4.07 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)