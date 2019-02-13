Tamil JaiBharat Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore, down 17.04% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.81 crore in December 2018 down 17.04% from Rs. 25.08 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2018 down 375.77% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 8.49 crore in December 2018 down 3637.5% from Rs. 0.24 crore in December 2017.
Tamil JaiBharat shares closed at 4.07 on February 06, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Tamilnadu Jai Bharath Mills
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.81
|23.42
|25.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.81
|23.42
|25.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12.66
|15.27
|11.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.05
|-0.75
|4.25
|Power & Fuel
|3.33
|3.89
|3.90
|Employees Cost
|2.84
|3.49
|3.35
|Depreciation
|0.65
|0.64
|0.62
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.44
|1.65
|1.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.16
|-0.78
|-0.48
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.14
|-0.76
|-0.38
|Interest
|1.59
|1.67
|1.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.73
|-2.43
|-2.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.73
|-2.43
|-2.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.73
|-2.43
|-2.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.73
|-2.43
|-2.26
|Equity Share Capital
|39.78
|39.78
|39.78
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|57.12
|-46.39
|-42.87
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-0.61
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-0.61
|-0.57
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.70
|-0.61
|-0.57
|Diluted EPS
|-2.70
|-0.61
|-0.57
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited