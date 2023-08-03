Tamboli Capital Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore, up 21.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.25 crore in June 2023 up 21.7% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.03 crore in June 2023 up 150.43% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2023 up 300% from Rs. 0.01 crore in June 2022.

Tamboli Capital EPS has increased to Rs. 0.03 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.01 in June 2022.

Tamboli Capital shares closed at 141.25 on August 02, 2023 (BSE) and has given 39.85% returns over the last 6 months and 31.58% over the last 12 months.