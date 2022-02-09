Talbros Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 148.36 crore, up 14.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 148.36 crore in December 2021 up 14.55% from Rs. 129.52 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.50 crore in December 2021 up 21.1% from Rs. 7.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.85 crore in December 2021 down 1.33% from Rs. 21.13 crore in December 2020.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 7.70 in December 2021 from Rs. 6.36 in December 2020.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 507.35 on February 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.02% returns over the last 6 months and 178.08% over the last 12 months.