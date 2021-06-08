Talbros Auto Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 157.63 crore, up 72.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 157.63 crore in March 2021 up 72.01% from Rs. 91.64 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.43 crore in March 2021 up 9883.22% from Rs. 0.27 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.65 crore in March 2021 up 179.16% from Rs. 8.83 crore in March 2020.

Talbros Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 22.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.22 in March 2020.

Talbros Auto shares closed at 259.90 on June 07, 2021 (NSE)