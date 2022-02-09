Tainwala Chem Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore, up 211.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.63 crore in December 2021 up 211.92% from Rs. 1.16 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.77 crore in December 2021 up 103.45% from Rs. 0.87 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2021 up 133.66% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

Tainwala Chem EPS has increased to Rs. 1.89 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.93 in December 2020.

Tainwala Chem shares closed at 62.30 on February 08, 2022 (NSE)