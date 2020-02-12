Syndicate Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,871.60 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,871.60 crore in December 2019 up 15.62% from Rs. 1618.69 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.37 crore in December 2019 up 309.07% from Rs. 117.43 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,335.94 crore in December 2019 up 91.59% from Rs. 697.29 crore in December 2018.

Syndicate Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 24.30 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.35% over the last 12 months.