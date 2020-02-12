App
Earnings
Last Updated : Feb 12, 2020 08:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Syndicate Bank Consolidated December 2019 Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,871.60 crore, up 15.62% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Syndicate Bank are:

Net Interest Income (NII) at Rs 1,871.60 crore in December 2019 up 15.62% from Rs. 1618.69 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 480.37 crore in December 2019 up 309.07% from Rs. 117.43 crore in December 2018.

Operating Profit stands at Rs. 1,335.94 crore in December 2019 up 91.59% from Rs. 697.29 crore in December 2018.

Syndicate Bank EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2018.

Syndicate Bank shares closed at 24.30 on February 11, 2020 (NSE) and has given -23.46% returns over the last 6 months and -25.35% over the last 12 months.

Syndicate Bank
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'19Sep'19Dec'18
Interest Earned
(a) Int. /Disc. on Adv/Bills4,020.524,007.183,927.87
(b) Income on Investment1,307.471,328.491,429.36
(c) Int. on balances With RBI74.0170.64100.26
(d) Others0.940.941.15
Other Income913.63745.85682.52
EXPENDITURE
Interest Expended3,531.343,667.773,839.95
Employees Cost916.53995.701,117.88
Other Expenses532.76533.14486.04
Depreciation------
Operating Profit before Provisions and contingencies1,335.94956.49697.29
Provisions And Contingencies1,044.98638.94497.14
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax290.96317.55200.15
Tax-143.9666.4128.47
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities434.92251.14171.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period434.92251.14171.68
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates45.45-159.20-54.25
Net P/L After M.I & Associates480.3791.94117.43
Equity Share Capital2,683.722,683.722,487.91
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves13,729.1813,762.71--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
ANALYTICAL RATIOS
a) % of Share by Govt.78.4878.48--
b) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -I------
c) Capital Adequacy Ratio - Basel -II------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.790.34--
Diluted EPS1.790.34--
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS1.790.34--
Diluted EPS1.790.34--
NPA Ratios :
i) Gross NPA25,330.1025,382.26--
ii) Net NPA12,514.3212,481.35--
i) % of Gross NPA11.3311.45--
ii) % of Net NPA5.945.98--
Return on Assets %0.650.12--
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Lakhs)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Lakhs)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited


First Published on Feb 12, 2020 08:55 am

tags #Banks - Public Sector #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Syndicate Bank

