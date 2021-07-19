Swaraj Engines Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 314.71 crore, up 169.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.71 crore in June 2021 up 169.01% from Rs. 116.99 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.65 crore in June 2021 up 329.21% from Rs. 7.84 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.94 crore in June 2021 up 234.27% from Rs. 14.94 crore in June 2020.

Swaraj Engines EPS has increased to Rs. 27.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 6.46 in June 2020.

Swaraj Engines shares closed at 1,773.00 on July 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 30.41% returns over the last 6 months and 17.39% over the last 12 months.