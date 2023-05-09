Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 38.14% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 73.7% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 92.8% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022.

Suven Life Sci shares closed at 59.50 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.