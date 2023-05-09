English
    Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 38.14% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 73.7% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 92.8% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022.

    Suven Life Sci shares closed at 59.50 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.

    Suven Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.613.004.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.613.004.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.184.035.06
    Depreciation1.671.671.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses4.385.22--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.170.856.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-7.80-8.77-8.57
    Other Income5.602.200.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.20-6.57-8.46
    Interest0.050.060.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.25-6.63-8.55
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-2.25-6.63-8.55
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.25-6.63-8.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.25-6.63-8.55
    Equity Share Capital21.8121.8114.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.35-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.35-0.67
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.05-0.35-0.67
    Diluted EPS-0.05-0.35-0.67
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
