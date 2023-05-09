Suven Life Sci Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 38.14% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.25 crore in March 2023 up 73.7% from Rs. 8.55 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2023 up 92.8% from Rs. 7.36 crore in March 2022.
Suven Life Sci shares closed at 59.50 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.
|Suven Life Sciences
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.61
|3.00
|4.22
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.61
|3.00
|4.22
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.18
|4.03
|5.06
|Depreciation
|1.67
|1.67
|1.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|4.38
|5.22
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.17
|0.85
|6.64
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.80
|-8.77
|-8.57
|Other Income
|5.60
|2.20
|0.12
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.20
|-6.57
|-8.46
|Interest
|0.05
|0.06
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.25
|-6.63
|-8.55
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.25
|-6.63
|-8.55
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.25
|-6.63
|-8.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.25
|-6.63
|-8.55
|Equity Share Capital
|21.81
|21.81
|14.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.35
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.35
|-0.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-0.35
|-0.67
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-0.35
|-0.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited