    Suven Life Sci Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore, down 32.27% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 11:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.00 crore in December 2022 down 32.27% from Rs. 4.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.63 crore in December 2022 up 19.31% from Rs. 8.22 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.90 crore in December 2022 up 28.68% from Rs. 6.87 crore in December 2021.

    Suven Life Sciences
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.004.394.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.004.394.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.034.404.10
    Depreciation1.671.621.22
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses5.22----
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.857.447.34
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-8.77-9.07-8.23
    Other Income2.200.210.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-6.57-8.86-8.09
    Interest0.060.070.13
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-6.63-8.93-8.22
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-6.63-8.93-8.22
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-6.63-8.93-8.22
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-6.63-8.93-8.22
    Equity Share Capital21.8114.5412.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.61-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.61-0.65
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.35-0.61-0.65
    Diluted EPS-0.35-0.61-0.65
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
