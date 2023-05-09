Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 2.61 3.00 4.22 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 2.61 3.00 4.22 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 3.93 4.76 5.76 Depreciation 1.67 1.67 1.10 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses 28.90 48.85 -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.29 0.98 18.18 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -33.19 -53.26 -20.82 Other Income 5.60 2.20 0.12 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -27.59 -51.05 -20.70 Interest 0.05 0.06 0.10 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -27.64 -51.12 -20.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -27.64 -51.12 -20.80 Tax -- -- -- P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.64 -51.12 -20.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.64 -51.12 -20.80 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -27.64 -51.12 -20.80 Equity Share Capital 21.81 21.81 14.54 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.17 -2.90 -1.63 Diluted EPS -1.17 -2.90 -1.63 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -1.17 -2.90 -1.63 Diluted EPS -1.17 -2.90 -1.63 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited