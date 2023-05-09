English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suven Life Sci Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore, down 38.14% Y-o-Y

    May 09, 2023 / 05:59 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:Net Sales at Rs 2.61 crore in March 2023 down 38.14% from Rs. 4.22 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 27.64 crore in March 2023 down 32.92% from Rs. 20.80 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 25.92 crore in March 2023 down 32.24% from Rs. 19.60 crore in March 2022.Suven Life Sci shares closed at 59.50 on May 08, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.06% returns over the last 6 months and -25.44% over the last 12 months.
    Suven Life Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2.613.004.22
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2.613.004.22
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost3.934.765.76
    Depreciation1.671.671.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses28.9048.85--
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.290.9818.18
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-33.19-53.26-20.82
    Other Income5.602.200.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-27.59-51.05-20.70
    Interest0.050.060.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-27.64-51.12-20.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-27.64-51.12-20.80
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.64-51.12-20.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.64-51.12-20.80
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-27.64-51.12-20.80
    Equity Share Capital21.8121.8114.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.17-2.90-1.63
    Diluted EPS-1.17-2.90-1.63
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.17-2.90-1.63
    Diluted EPS-1.17-2.90-1.63
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Suven Life Sci #Suven Life Sciences
    first published: May 9, 2023 05:44 pm