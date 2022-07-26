English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now:OPTION OMEGA 3.0 by MC PRO, Espresso and Rigi. Retail Option Traders Online Conferences with 12 Options Traders, 12 Days of Action , 12 Creative Strategies from 8.00 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Suven Life Sci Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore, up 76.42% Y-o-Y

    July 26, 2022 / 11:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Suven Life Sciences are:

    Net Sales at Rs 3.54 crore in June 2022 up 76.42% from Rs. 2.01 crore in June 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.33 crore in June 2022 up 58.36% from Rs. 39.21 crore in June 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 20.64 crore in June 2022 up 45.73% from Rs. 38.03 crore in June 2021.

    Suven Life Sci shares closed at 70.55 on July 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -18.58% over the last 12 months.

    Close
    Suven Life Sciences
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'22Mar'22Jun'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations3.544.222.01
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations3.544.222.01
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.855.765.06
    Depreciation1.581.101.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.7718.1839.53
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.66-20.82-43.61
    Other Income0.440.124.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-22.22-20.70-39.06
    Interest0.100.100.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-22.33-20.80-39.21
    Exceptional Items6.00----
    P/L Before Tax-16.33-20.80-39.21
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-16.33-20.80-39.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-16.33-20.80-39.21
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.33-20.80-39.21
    Equity Share Capital14.5414.5412.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-1.63-3.08
    Diluted EPS-1.12-1.63-3.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.12-1.63-3.08
    Diluted EPS-1.12-1.63-3.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Suven Life Sci #Suven Life Sciences
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 11:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.