    Sutlej Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 03:21 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sutlej Textiles and Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore in June 2023 down 17.11% from Rs. 837.30 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2023 down 165% from Rs. 44.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2023 down 96.12% from Rs. 136.41 crore in June 2022.

    Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -27.27% over the last 12 months.

    Sutlej Textiles and Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations694.06736.20837.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations694.06736.20837.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials402.30391.29472.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.5119.638.69
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks5.9439.65-80.93
    Power & Fuel--73.6979.86
    Employees Cost111.4897.10111.32
    Depreciation30.8031.7330.91
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses161.7686.74114.63
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-31.73-3.63100.47
    Other Income6.227.795.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.514.16105.50
    Interest17.9616.4013.02
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-43.47-12.2492.48
    Exceptional Items---35.49-23.66
    P/L Before Tax-43.47-47.7368.82
    Tax-14.41-7.0824.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-29.06-40.6544.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-29.06-40.6544.71
    Equity Share Capital16.3816.3816.38
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.77-2.482.73
    Diluted EPS-1.77-2.482.73
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.77-2.482.73
    Diluted EPS-1.77-2.482.73
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sutlej Textiles #Sutlej Textiles and Industries #Textiles - General
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 03:11 pm

