Sutlej Textiles Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore, down 17.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 694.06 crore in June 2023 down 17.11% from Rs. 837.30 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 29.06 crore in June 2023 down 165% from Rs. 44.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.29 crore in June 2023 down 96.12% from Rs. 136.41 crore in June 2022.

Sutlej Textiles shares closed at 47.20 on August 10, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.35% returns over the last 6 months and -27.27% over the last 12 months.