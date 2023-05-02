English
    Supreme Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore, up 1.61% Y-o-Y

    May 02, 2023 / 10:41 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Supreme Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,598.20 crore in March 2023 up 1.61% from Rs. 2,557.08 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 310.56 crore in March 2023 up 22.14% from Rs. 254.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 491.93 crore in March 2023 up 22.97% from Rs. 400.04 crore in March 2022.

    Supreme Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 24.45 in March 2023 from Rs. 20.02 in March 2022.

    Supreme Ind shares closed at 2,721.80 on April 28, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.60% returns over the last 6 months and 40.66% over the last 12 months.

    Supreme Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,598.202,310.732,557.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,598.202,310.732,557.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,651.211,617.501,787.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.7027.1937.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks45.471.6218.55
    Power & Fuel--69.8561.47
    Employees Cost99.3495.6990.06
    Depreciation72.1064.7658.82
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses289.96195.47170.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax408.42238.65332.61
    Other Income11.4119.878.61
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax419.83258.52341.22
    Interest4.041.151.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax415.79257.37339.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax415.79257.37339.34
    Tax105.2363.2985.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities310.56194.08254.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period310.56194.08254.26
    Equity Share Capital25.4125.4125.41
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.4515.2820.02
    Diluted EPS24.4515.2820.02
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS24.4515.2820.02
    Diluted EPS24.4515.2820.02
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Supreme Ind #Supreme Industries
    first published: May 2, 2023 10:33 am