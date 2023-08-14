Suprajit Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.23 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 333.23 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 336.63 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.91 crore in June 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 40.71 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.26 crore in June 2023 up 20.85% from Rs. 64.76 crore in June 2022.

Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

Suprajit Eng shares closed at 404.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 18.74% over the last 12 months.