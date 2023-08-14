English
    Suprajit Eng Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 333.23 crore, down 1.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Suprajit Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 333.23 crore in June 2023 down 1.01% from Rs. 336.63 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 50.91 crore in June 2023 up 25.07% from Rs. 40.71 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 78.26 crore in June 2023 up 20.85% from Rs. 64.76 crore in June 2022.

    Suprajit Eng EPS has increased to Rs. 3.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.94 in June 2022.

    Suprajit Eng shares closed at 404.65 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.35% returns over the last 6 months and 18.74% over the last 12 months.

    Suprajit Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations333.23339.49336.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations333.23339.49336.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials203.44186.59224.49
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.250.650.82
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.6120.02-9.44
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.0443.4745.60
    Depreciation7.897.557.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses25.1026.1023.67
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.1255.1244.45
    Other Income19.25-0.3113.28
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.3754.8157.73
    Interest4.214.743.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax66.1650.0754.52
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax66.1650.0754.52
    Tax15.2411.5213.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities50.9138.5640.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period50.9138.5640.71
    Equity Share Capital13.8413.8413.84
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.682.792.94
    Diluted EPS3.672.782.94
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.682.792.94
    Diluted EPS3.672.782.94
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #auto ancillaries #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Suprajit Eng #Suprajit Engineering
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:44 am

