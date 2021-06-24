Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, down 20.65% Y-o-Y
June 24, 2021 / 08:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sundaram Multi Pap are:
Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in March 2021 down 20.65% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021 up 33.36% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 down 60.33% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.
Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.60 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.31% returns over the last 6 months and 62.50% over the last 12 months.
|Sundaram Multi Pap
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|20.46
|9.00
|25.78
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|20.46
|9.00
|25.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|14.64
|4.20
|19.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.25
|0.11
|0.35
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.76
|1.81
|0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|1.96
|2.10
|Depreciation
|0.96
|0.97
|1.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.75
|1.29
|2.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-1.34
|-0.90
|Other Income
|0.50
|0.76
|0.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.48
|-0.59
|-0.34
|Interest
|1.43
|1.57
|2.24
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.90
|-2.15
|-2.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.90
|-2.15
|-2.58
|Tax
|-0.18
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.72
|-2.15
|-2.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.72
|-2.15
|-2.58
|Equity Share Capital
|47.39
|47.39
|27.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.04
|-0.05
|-0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited