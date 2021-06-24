Sundaram Multi Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore, down 20.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.46 crore in March 2021 down 20.65% from Rs. 25.78 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2021 up 33.36% from Rs. 2.58 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in March 2021 down 60.33% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2020.

Sundaram Multi shares closed at 2.60 on June 23, 2021 (NSE) and has given 79.31% returns over the last 6 months and 62.50% over the last 12 months.