Sun Pharma to announce Q4 results today; here what brokerages expect

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries will report its March quarter numbers on May 27. The pharma major is likely to report a more than 100 percent year-on-year growth in profit, backed by healthy operating performance, and low base in the year-ago quarter.

The topline growth is expected to be in higher single digits due to improvement in US speciality portfolio, growth in India including COVID-19 related business, and Rest of World (RoW) & Emerging markets. However, weak Taro business could limit growth in Q4 on a YoY basis.

Taro Pharma reported a loss of $28.8 million for the March quarter against a profit of $54.2 million in the year-ago period. Revenue declined 15.2 percent YoY to $148.3 million in Q4.

"Revenue is likely to grow 7 percent YoY led by 10 percent growth in domestic and 12 percent growth in both RoW and Emerging Markets. The US business is expected to grow around 2.2 percent amid continued traction in speciality portfolio," said ICICI Direct.

The brokerage expects EBITDA margin to improve by 635 bps YoY backed by lower marketing & travel expenses and a better product mix. The operating performance of the US speciality portfolio could also boost overall EBITDA and margin, ICICI Direct said.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Kotak Institutional Equities expects domestic business to grow 9 percent YoY, RoW to grow 14 percent YoY, and EMs to grow 13 percent YoY. According to the brokerage, profit can rise 141 percent, while EBITDA can jump 41 percent in Q4 on a YoY basis.

Its key facility Halol in Gujarat remains under the FDA issue, as a result, there has been a delay in new approvals.

Key things to watch out for would be updates on prescription trends for Ilumya, other Specialty products, and trend in the shift to Absorica LD from Absorica; outlook on US generics sales and drivers for growth in this segment for FY22/FY23, said Motilal Oswal which expects more than 50 percent growth in EBITDA and 660 bps YoY improvement in margin.