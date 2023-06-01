Sumuka Agro Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore, up 1841.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.08 crore in March 2023 up 1841.88% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 477.24% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2023 up 600% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Sumuka Agro Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Sumuka Agro Ind shares closed at 100.56 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given 28.10% returns over the last 6 months and 89.74% over the last 12 months.