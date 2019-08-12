Stephanotis Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stephanotis Finance are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in June 2019 down 2.99% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2018.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 up 6.9% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2019 up 6.35% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.
Stephanotis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2018.
Stephanotis shares closed at 85.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 12, 2019 03:50 pm