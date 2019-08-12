Stephanotis Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore, down 2.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.84 crore in June 2019 down 2.99% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.57 crore in June 2019 up 6.9% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.67 crore in June 2019 up 6.35% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

Stephanotis EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.71 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.83 in June 2018.

Stephanotis shares closed at 85.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)