Stephanotis Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore, down 44.85% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Stephanotis Finance are:Net Sales at Rs 0.20 crore in December 2022 down 44.85% from Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 10700% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2021.
Stephanotis EPS has increased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.00 in December 2021.
|Stephanotis shares closed at 22.35 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.80% returns over the last 6 months and -31.55% over the last 12 months.
|Stephanotis Finance
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.20
|0.23
|0.37
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.20
|0.23
|0.37
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.18
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.11
|0.11
|0.12
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.15
|0.13
|0.07
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.02
|0.00
|Equity Share Capital
|6.45
|6.45
|6.45
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.03
|--
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.08
|-0.03
|--
|Diluted EPS
|0.08
|-0.03
|--
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited