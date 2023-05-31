Starlit Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 533.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 533.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2023 down 1189.95% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.
Starlit Power shares closed at 5.04 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.50% over the last 12 months.
|Starlit Power Systems
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.54
|0.02
|-0.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.54
|0.02
|-0.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.55
|0.07
|0.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.06
|0.03
|-0.02
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.07
|0.01
|0.01
|Depreciation
|0.33
|0.22
|0.25
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.05
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.53
|-0.34
|-0.61
|Other Income
|0.19
|0.08
|0.35
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.33
|-0.27
|-0.26
|Interest
|0.57
|0.57
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.91
|-0.84
|-0.64
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.91
|-0.84
|-0.64
|Tax
|10.16
|-0.15
|-1.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-11.07
|-0.68
|1.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-11.07
|-0.68
|1.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.07
|10.07
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.00
|-0.68
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-11.00
|-0.68
|1.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-11.00
|-0.68
|1.01
|Diluted EPS
|-11.00
|-0.68
|1.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited