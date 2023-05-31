Starlit Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 533.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 533.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2023 down 1189.95% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

Starlit Power shares closed at 5.04 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.50% over the last 12 months.