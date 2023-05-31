English
    Starlit Power Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, up 533.17% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 02:54 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Starlit Power Systems are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2023 up 533.17% from Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 11.07 crore in March 2023 down 1189.95% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.00 crore in March 2023 up 100% from Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2022.

    Starlit Power shares closed at 5.04 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.00% returns over the last 6 months and -47.50% over the last 12 months.

    Starlit Power Systems
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.540.02-0.12
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.540.02-0.12
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.550.070.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.060.03-0.02
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.010.01
    Depreciation0.330.220.25
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.050.040.04
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.53-0.34-0.61
    Other Income0.190.080.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.33-0.27-0.26
    Interest0.570.570.39
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.91-0.84-0.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.91-0.84-0.64
    Tax10.16-0.15-1.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-11.07-0.681.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-11.07-0.681.02
    Equity Share Capital10.0710.0710.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.00-0.681.01
    Diluted EPS-11.00-0.681.01
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-11.00-0.681.01
    Diluted EPS-11.00-0.681.01
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm