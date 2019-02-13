Stampede Cap Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, down 66.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2018 down 66.55% from Rs. 20.39 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2018 down 232.85% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 5800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.

Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.00% returns over the last 6 months and -93.05% over the last 12 months.