Stampede Cap Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore, down 66.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Stampede Capital are:
Net Sales at Rs 6.82 crore in December 2018 down 66.55% from Rs. 20.39 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.14 crore in December 2018 down 232.85% from Rs. 1.84 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2018 down 5800% from Rs. 0.01 crore in December 2017.
Stampede Cap shares closed at 0.90 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -75.00% returns over the last 6 months and -93.05% over the last 12 months.
|
|Stampede Capital
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|6.80
|55.60
|19.51
|Other Operating Income
|0.02
|-0.03
|0.88
|Total Income From Operations
|6.82
|55.57
|20.39
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.35
|0.10
|0.21
|Depreciation
|4.75
|4.63
|3.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.06
|55.83
|20.19
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|-4.99
|-3.60
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-5.34
|-4.99
|-3.60
|Interest
|-0.02
|-0.02
|-0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.32
|-4.98
|-3.58
|Exceptional Items
|-0.90
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.22
|-4.98
|-3.58
|Tax
|-0.09
|0.05
|-0.15
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.14
|-5.02
|-3.44
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.14
|-5.02
|-3.44
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|1.59
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.14
|-5.02
|-1.84
|Equity Share Capital
|28.63
|28.63
|28.63
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.06
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.06
|Diluted EPS
|-0.21
|-0.19
|-0.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited