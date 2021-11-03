Srikalahasthi Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 438.96 crore, up 10.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 438.96 crore in September 2021 up 10.49% from Rs. 397.30 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 35.83 crore in September 2021 up 43.44% from Rs. 24.98 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 69.57 crore in September 2021 up 19.43% from Rs. 58.25 crore in September 2020.

Srikalahasthi EPS has increased to Rs. 7.67 in September 2021 from Rs. 5.35 in September 2020.

Srikalahasthi shares closed at 196.95 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given -4.02% returns over the last 6 months and 65.99% over the last 12 months.