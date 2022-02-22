Sri Krishna Con Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, up 321.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in December 2021 up 321.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 520.56% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.48 crore in December 2021 up 536.36% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2020.

Sri Krishna Con EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Sri Krishna Con shares closed at 5.65 on February 21, 2022 (BSE)