SPML Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 172.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in June 2023 up 172.3% from Rs. 129.13 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 8% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 68.21% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022.

SPML Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

SPML Infra shares closed at 40.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.32% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.