    SPML Infra Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore, up 172.3% Y-o-Y

    August 16, 2023 / 10:30 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for SPML Infra are:

    Net Sales at Rs 351.62 crore in June 2023 up 172.3% from Rs. 129.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2023 up 8% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.71 crore in June 2023 down 68.21% from Rs. 11.67 crore in June 2022.

    SPML Infra EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.09 in June 2022.

    SPML Infra shares closed at 40.15 on August 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given 55.32% returns over the last 6 months and 2.82% over the last 12 months.

    SPML Infra
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations351.62463.50129.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations351.62463.50129.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials336.85400.87109.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.306.717.00
    Depreciation0.660.930.79
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.4411.816.07
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.6343.195.79
    Other Income4.688.155.09
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.0551.3410.88
    Interest2.5036.5410.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.5514.790.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.5514.790.64
    Tax0.100.820.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.4513.970.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.4513.970.12
    Minority Interest0.000.00--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates---0.290.30
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.4513.680.42
    Equity Share Capital10.669.959.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.092.840.09
    Diluted EPS0.092.840.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.092.840.09
    Diluted EPS0.092.840.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 16, 2023 10:22 am

