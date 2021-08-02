Soril Infra Res Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 32.52 crore, down 25.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32.52 crore in June 2021 down 25.05% from Rs. 43.39 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2021 down 95.9% from Rs. 12.94 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.72 crore in June 2021 down 67.73% from Rs. 27.02 crore in June 2020.

Soril Infra Res EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.11 in June 2020.

Soril Infra Res shares closed at 129.70 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)