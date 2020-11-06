Somany Ceramics Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 423.91 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 423.91 crore in September 2020 up 0.38% from Rs. 422.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.50 crore in September 2020 up 217.34% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.49 crore in September 2020 up 14.76% from Rs. 46.61 crore in September 2019.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2019.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 219.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 122.57% returns over the last 6 months and 20.92% over the last 12 months.