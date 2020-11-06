172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|somany-ceramics-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-423-91-crore-up-0-38-y-o-y-6075511.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 09:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Somany Ceramics Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 423.91 crore, up 0.38% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Somany Ceramics are:

Net Sales at Rs 423.91 crore in September 2020 up 0.38% from Rs. 422.30 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 20.50 crore in September 2020 up 217.34% from Rs. 6.46 crore in September 2019.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.49 crore in September 2020 up 14.76% from Rs. 46.61 crore in September 2019.

Somany Ceramics EPS has increased to Rs. 4.83 in September 2020 from Rs. 1.52 in September 2019.

Somany Ceramics shares closed at 219.90 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 122.57% returns over the last 6 months and 20.92% over the last 12 months.

Somany Ceramics
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations422.52169.42419.14
Other Operating Income1.39--3.16
Total Income From Operations423.91169.42422.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials106.4113.08113.51
Purchase of Traded Goods71.2925.9872.95
Increase/Decrease in Stocks16.4477.81-14.18
Power & Fuel75.55--85.84
Employees Cost52.2337.2659.56
Depreciation15.0414.5014.91
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses52.5426.9159.84
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.41-26.1229.87
Other Income4.041.891.83
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax38.45-24.2331.70
Interest9.8211.5313.21
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax28.63-35.7618.49
Exceptional Items-----26.18
P/L Before Tax28.63-35.76-7.69
Tax7.34-9.39-16.53
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.29-26.378.84
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.29-26.378.84
Minority Interest-0.794.38-2.38
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates20.50-21.996.46
Equity Share Capital8.488.488.48
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.83-5.191.52
Diluted EPS4.83-5.191.52
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS4.83-5.191.52
Diluted EPS4.83-5.191.52
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Ceramics & Granite #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Somany Ceramics

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.