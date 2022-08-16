SMS Pharma Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore, down 60.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 64.39 crore in June 2022 down 60.5% from Rs. 163.00 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.81 crore in June 2022 down 142.27% from Rs. 23.20 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022 down 99.19% from Rs. 45.73 crore in June 2021.

SMS Pharma shares closed at 87.05 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -16.18% returns over the last 6 months and -52.10% over the last 12 months.