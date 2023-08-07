SML Isuzu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 631.61 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 631.61 crore in June 2023 up 26.27% from Rs. 500.19 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2023 up 1258.55% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.91 crore in June 2023 up 181.58% from Rs. 17.37 crore in June 2022.

SML Isuzu EPS has increased to Rs. 21.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

SML Isuzu shares closed at 1,228.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.63% returns over the last 6 months and 78.00% over the last 12 months.