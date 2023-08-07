English
    SML Isuzu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 631.61 crore, up 26.27% Y-o-Y

    August 07, 2023 / 11:05 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SML Isuzu are:

    Net Sales at Rs 631.61 crore in June 2023 up 26.27% from Rs. 500.19 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 31.79 crore in June 2023 up 1258.55% from Rs. 2.34 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 48.91 crore in June 2023 up 181.58% from Rs. 17.37 crore in June 2022.

    SML Isuzu EPS has increased to Rs. 21.97 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.62 in June 2022.

    SML Isuzu shares closed at 1,228.05 on August 04, 2023 (NSE) and has given 68.63% returns over the last 6 months and 78.00% over the last 12 months.

    SML Isuzu
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations631.61583.22500.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations631.61583.22500.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials394.54437.93415.16
    Purchase of Traded Goods18.7123.3516.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks95.262.38-16.84
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost48.5247.1241.67
    Depreciation11.6410.4310.52
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses27.8729.1926.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax35.0732.826.38
    Other Income2.201.640.47
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax37.2734.466.85
    Interest5.229.394.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax32.0525.072.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax32.0525.072.34
    Tax0.26-1.72--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities31.7926.792.34
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period31.7926.792.34
    Equity Share Capital14.4814.4814.48
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.9718.521.62
    Diluted EPS21.9718.521.62
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.9718.521.62
    Diluted EPS21.9718.521.62
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 7, 2023 10:00 am

