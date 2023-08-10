English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    SMC Global Secu Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 180.67 crore, up 7.46% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SMC Global Securities are:

    Net Sales at Rs 180.67 crore in June 2023 up 7.46% from Rs. 168.13 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.17 crore in June 2023 up 9.49% from Rs. 35.77 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.75 crore in June 2023 up 18.39% from Rs. 59.76 crore in June 2022.

    SMC Global Secu EPS has increased to Rs. 3.74 in June 2023 from Rs. 3.29 in June 2022.

    SMC Global Secu shares closed at 75.20 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and -11.27% over the last 12 months.

    SMC Global Securities
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations180.67161.66168.13
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations180.67161.66168.13
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost45.3539.4133.24
    Depreciation4.864.853.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.45-0.520.27
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses85.6683.5883.97
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.3634.3347.09
    Other Income21.542.199.12
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax65.8936.5256.20
    Interest20.3617.7911.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax45.5318.7344.65
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax45.5318.7344.65
    Tax6.364.298.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities39.1714.4535.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period39.1714.4535.77
    Equity Share Capital20.9420.9422.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.741.403.29
    Diluted EPS3.741.403.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.741.403.29
    Diluted EPS3.741.403.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investment #Results #SMC Global Secu #SMC Global Securities
    first published: Aug 10, 2023 06:33 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!