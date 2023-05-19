Sky Gold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.92 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 269.92 crore in March 2023 up 23.97% from Rs. 217.72 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 56.24% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2023 up 63.15% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022.

Sky Gold EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.78 in March 2022.

Sky Gold shares closed at 360.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)