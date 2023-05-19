English
    Sky Gold Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 269.92 crore, up 23.97% Y-o-Y

    May 19, 2023 / 08:35 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sky Gold are:

    Net Sales at Rs 269.92 crore in March 2023 up 23.97% from Rs. 217.72 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.08 crore in March 2023 up 56.24% from Rs. 3.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.91 crore in March 2023 up 63.15% from Rs. 7.30 crore in March 2022.

    Sky Gold EPS has decreased to Rs. 5.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 15.78 in March 2022.

    Sky Gold shares closed at 360.70 on May 18, 2023 (NSE)

    Sky Gold
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations269.92267.43
    Other Operating Income----
    Total Income From Operations269.92267.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials265.95267.93
    Purchase of Traded Goods----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-12.58-16.08
    Power & Fuel----
    Employees Cost2.001.46
    Depreciation0.380.35
    Excise Duty----
    Admin. And Selling Expenses----
    R & D Expenses----
    Provisions And Contingencies----
    Exp. Capitalised----
    Other Expenses2.871.96
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.3111.80
    Other Income0.220.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax11.5311.93
    Interest3.633.12
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.908.82
    Exceptional Items----
    P/L Before Tax7.908.82
    Tax1.822.47
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities6.086.35
    Prior Year Adjustments----
    Extra Ordinary Items----
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period6.086.35
    Equity Share Capital10.7410.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves----
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)----
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.665.91
    Diluted EPS5.665.91
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.665.91
    Diluted EPS5.665.91
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)----
    Share Holding (%)----
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)----
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)----
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    May 19, 2023 08:30 pm