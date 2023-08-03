English
    SKF India Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,149.60 crore, up 8.99% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 01:42 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SKF India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,149.60 crore in June 2023 up 8.99% from Rs. 1,054.74 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 154.53 crore in June 2023 up 19.62% from Rs. 129.18 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 225.41 crore in June 2023 up 17.02% from Rs. 192.63 crore in June 2022.

    SKF India EPS has increased to Rs. 31.24 in June 2023 from Rs. 26.10 in June 2022.

    SKF India shares closed at 5,141.60 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 14.88% returns over the last 6 months and 15.68% over the last 12 months.

    SKF India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,149.601,094.691,054.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,149.601,094.691,054.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials272.50264.03263.09
    Purchase of Traded Goods438.93397.04364.47
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.5110.2113.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost86.8475.8177.70
    Depreciation17.5316.8916.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses167.97180.59151.79
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax185.34150.12167.64
    Other Income22.5419.778.91
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax207.88169.89176.55
    Interest0.290.320.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax207.59169.57176.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax207.59169.57176.07
    Tax53.0646.7246.89
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities154.53122.85129.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period154.53122.85129.18
    Equity Share Capital49.4449.4449.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.2424.8026.10
    Diluted EPS31.2424.8026.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS31.2424.8026.10
    Diluted EPS31.2424.8026.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 01:33 pm

