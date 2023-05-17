English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Siyaram Silk Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 695.43 crore, up 10.69% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 10:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Siyaram Silk Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 695.43 crore in March 2023 up 10.69% from Rs. 628.26 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 88.14 crore in March 2023 up 7.27% from Rs. 82.17 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 131.69 crore in March 2023 up 2% from Rs. 129.11 crore in March 2022.

    Siyaram Silk EPS has increased to Rs. 18.81 in March 2023 from Rs. 17.54 in March 2022.

    Siyaram Silk shares closed at 515.40 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.49% returns over the last 6 months and -6.49% over the last 12 months.

    Siyaram Silk Mills
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations695.43502.18628.26
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations695.43502.18628.26
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials213.91244.55272.92
    Purchase of Traded Goods65.4948.8963.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks91.10-61.72-19.31
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost51.1844.2545.62
    Depreciation13.8315.2714.43
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses152.40150.34148.27
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax107.5260.60102.97
    Other Income10.3413.1611.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax117.8673.76114.68
    Interest4.865.573.96
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax113.0068.19110.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax113.0068.19110.72
    Tax24.8616.3228.55
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities88.1451.8782.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period88.1451.8782.17
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates88.1451.8782.17
    Equity Share Capital9.379.379.37
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8111.0717.54
    Diluted EPS18.8111.0717.54
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS18.8111.0717.54
    Diluted EPS18.8111.0717.54
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Siyaram Silk #Siyaram Silk Mills #Textiles - Weaving
    first published: May 17, 2023 10:00 am