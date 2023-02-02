English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Siti Networks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore, down 15.68% Y-o-Y

    February 02, 2023 / 04:50 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Siti Networks are:

    Net Sales at Rs 129.01 crore in December 2022 down 15.68% from Rs. 153.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 64.82 crore in December 2022 down 5.97% from Rs. 61.17 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.22 crore in December 2022 down 88.89% from Rs. 10.98 crore in December 2021.

    Siti Networks
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations129.01133.53153.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations129.01133.53153.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials----0.33
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.110.610.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.446.528.36
    Depreciation39.9142.0841.73
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses128.45130.69133.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-45.90-46.38-30.77
    Other Income7.217.830.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-38.69-38.54-30.75
    Interest26.1326.4326.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-64.82-64.97-57.67
    Exceptional Items-----3.50
    P/L Before Tax-64.82-64.97-61.17
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-64.82-64.97-61.17
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-64.82-64.97-61.17
    Equity Share Capital87.2187.2187.21
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-0.75-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.74-0.75-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.74-0.75-0.70
    Diluted EPS-0.74-0.75-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited